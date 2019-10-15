Onas Cotton, 86, of Oneida, passed away October 7, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in the Paint Rock community, August 12, 1933, he was preceded in death by wife, Nellie Christine; parents, Arvil and Nancy Cotton; brothers, Junior and J.D. Cotton; and brothers-in-law, Junior and Clifford Laxton.

He was a faithful member of Paint Rock Baptist Church.

He is survived by his brothers, Harold Cotton of the Cherry Fork community, and Roger (Marva) Cotton of Knoxville; sisters, Wanda Cotton of Knoxville, and Shirley Chambers of Murfreesboro; in-laws: Wilma Jones and Ann Terry, both of Oneida, Charlotte Randolp of Batavia, Ohio, Betty Lawson of Helenwood, Margaret Potter of Huntsville, Loretta Jacks of Winfield, Sandra Pleasant of Crossville, and Chester Laxton of Oneida; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was conducted October 10, in the chapel of West-Murley Funeral Home with Bro. Dean Barnes officiating. Music was provided by Paint Rock Baptist Church choir. Interment followed at Cotton Cemetery.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.