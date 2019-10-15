Marvin Lee Crabtree, 55, of Winfield, passed away October 9, 2019, at his home.

Born in Scott County, April 13, 1964, he was preceded in death by his father, Ernest L. Crabtree; and grandparents, Clossie and Isham Crabtree.

He is survived by his daughter, Lashai (Braxton) Daugherty; grandson, Cage; stepson, Brandon Anderson; grandchild, Braicen Anderson; mother, Shirley Crabtree; girlfriend, Penny King; sister, Kimberly Ann Morgan; brothers, Michael (Sandy) Crabtree, Gary (Tammy) Crabtree, and Tim (Mary) Crabtree; and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside service was conducted October 11, at Cross Cemetery with Bro. Joe West officiating.

Arrangements by West-Murley Funeral Home.