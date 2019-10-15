Christopher P. Bishop, 43, passed away peacefully in his sleep September 20, 2019, in Valrico, Florida.

Born in Winter Park, Florida, December 14, 1975, he graduated from University High School in 1994 and attended Valencia Community College. Although he was a life-long Central Florida resident, he had a special place in his heart for Scott County. During visits, he enjoyed exploring the woods, walking the railways, and learning about the local history. He was a loving father, and was compassionate, with a quirky sense of humor and a big heart. He couldn’t wait for college football season to start so he could cheer on the Florida Gators.

He is survived by his son, Jacob Bishop; parents, Naomi and Jim Bishop of Helenwood, Tenn.; brothers, Jim (Cathy) Bishop and Jon (Shana) Bishop; financé, Jennifer Jeney; niece and nephews: Jordan Bishop, and Jimmy and Finn Bishop; uncles and aunts: Donald (Hazel) Brumett, Floyd (Faye) Brumett, Jeff (Lisa) Brumett, Marjorie Crawford, Elaine (Charlie) Holmes, and Marilyn (Joe) Votta; and many other relatives and friends.

Cremation service was conducted in Tampa, Fla.