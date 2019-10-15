Rev. Charles Dudley Lowe, 56, passed away October 12, 2019, at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville.

Born in Oneida, February 21, 1963, he was preceded in death by his parents, Arvil and Betty Lou Lawson Lowe; grandparents: Everett and Illa Lawson, and Tom Lowe; uncle, Shirley Lawson; and aunt, Billie Jean Lloyd.

He was a member of Faith Tabernacle Church.

He is survived by his brothers: Ronnie (Angie) Lowe of Norma, Larry (Melissa) Lowe of the Fairview community, and Dennis Lowe; nieces and nephews: Emily, Jacob, Martin, and Tim Lowe, and Tiffany Bowling; and many other relatives and friends.

The family was to have received friends from 5 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 16, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville with Pastor Doris Cook and Bro. Gary Gulley officiating. Music was to have been provided by Faith Tabernacle singers Becky Evans, Pam Lawson, Angie Lowe, Emily Lowe, and Jamie Adkins. Graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday, October 17, at Antioch Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.