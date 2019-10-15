Betty Marie Gunther Southerland, 73, passed away October 11, 2019, at NHC of Murfreesboro in Murfreesboro.

Born October 16, 1945, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Ann Lowe; parents, James “JT” Theodore and Lillian Marie Gunther; brothers, Stephen Gunther and Robert Gunther; and grandparents: Amanda and Andrew Gunther and Johnnie and Tabitha West;

She is survived by her children, Charles (Sheryl) Dennis and Ronald (Kristi) Dennis; grandchildren: Shaela Dennis, Justin Lowe, Jordan Lowe, Jacob Lowe, Charles (CJ) Dennis Jr., and Samantha Ann Dennis; great-grandchildren: Kaylin, Evan, Maddix, and MeKenzie; brothers, William and wife Linda Gunther, James and wife Patsy Gunther of Indiana; aunts: Shirley West and Opal (Jim) Chambers, both of Oneida, and Mertie Mae West of Illinois; and many other relatives and friends.

The family was to have received friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesday October 16, in the chapel of Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville. Interment followed at Reed Cemetery.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.