Aldon Phillips, 59, passed away October 8, 2019, at Big South Fork Medical Center, in Oneida.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Day Phillips; granddaughter, Christina Crowley; and father and step-mother, James and Billa Phillips.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Wilda and Bill Fischer; children, Tiffany (Eugene) Strunk, Luther Phillips, Scott (Latesha) Phillips, and Aldon R. Phillips; grandchildren: Dale Crowley, Logan Crowley, Alleyjoe Ellis, Journey Phillips, Gaberial Carson, Elizabeth Phillips, Jeremiah Phillips, and Darcee Crabtree; brothers, Danny Phillips and Billy Phillips; sisters, Tina Phillips and Nikki Maynard; many other relatives and friends.

His wish was cremation. Memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 12, at First Baptist Church-Huntsville with Bro. Kevin Terry officiating.

Arrangements by Four Oaks Funeral Home-Huntsville.