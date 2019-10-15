Scott County is receiving more than $760,000 in Community Development Block Grants for various projects, State Senator Ken Yager, R-Kingston, and State Representative Kelly Keisling, R-Byrdstown, announced Friday.

In all, a total of $761,749 is being received locally through the CDBG program, which is administered by the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development.

Scott County is receiving $305,912 to purchase a new ambulance and four new cardiac monitors for its EMS department, while the Town of Huntsville is receiving $455,837 for sewer system improvements.

Scott County Mayor Jeff Tibbals notified County Commission at a meeting earlier in the week that the CDBG funding for EMS purchases had been received.

“We’re going to push this through as quickly as we can so we can apply again and not have to sit out a year,” Tibbals said at the time. He added that Mitch Loomis — a grant specialist with the East Tennessee Development District — believes Scott County can receive funding for another ambulance in next year’s program.

In making the formal announcement, Yager said that the new EMS equipment could be life-saving.

“Having access to ambulance services can be a matter of life or death,” Yager said, noting that he strongly supported Scott County’s grant application. “I am pleased this grant will support emergency response efforts.”

Huntsville’s CDBG funds will be used for repair and rehabilitation of the sewer system’s force main, sewer lines, manholes and service laterals.

“These funds will address community needs and improve the quality of life for our citizens,” Keisling said. “Congratulations to our local leaders for securing this funding. It was an honor to support their efforts.”

Separately, Keisling announced that the Town of Winfield has been awarded $210,485 for fire service improvements.

“This grant is tremendous news and will help meet critical needs in the community,” he said on Sunday.

That grant brought the total amount of grant funding received locally to nearly $1 million.