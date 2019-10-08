A Scott County family is set to move into their new home, following its completion by teams of builders and volunteers.

An open house ceremony was held at the Parkview Drive residence on Thursday to celebrate the completion of the home, which is owned by Daniel and Ashley Sexton. The Sextons and their four children are now set to move into the home, which was one of two homes completed by Appalachia Habitat for Humanity this summer.

With help from several teams of volunteers — Fordham Preparatory School in New York City chief among them, providing both volunteer labor and fundraising efforts — Appalachia Habitat for Humanity completed the home over the course of several months this summer. Ground was broken at the construction site in April, and work commenced soon thereafter.

The home is the 220th built in Scott and Morgan counties by the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate.

Haley Terry, executive director of Appalachia Habitat for Humanity, said that the new home is one the Sexton children can be proud to call their own for years to come.

“As they get older, their new home will be a place for them to be proud of,” Terry said. “One they can take pride in as they have sleepovers with friends and bring their dates to as teenagers.

“Right now, they probably won’t even notice that they’re healthier because there is no black mold in their new home,” Terry added. “They also won’t realize that they’re safer because their front door will lock and the electrical system is up to code, and they certainly won’t know how affordable it is, because they’re children, and children shouldn’t have to worry about that. But I know that Mom and Dad will know all these things and recognize how blessed they are to have been given the opportunity to purchase this new Habitat home.”

AHH offers zero-interest homes for new homeowners. The new homeowners put in what is referred to as “sweat equity” as the homes are being built. The Sextons — he works at a local factory; she is a student at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology — put in 500 hours of “sweat equity” as their home was being built.

Terry cites research from a 2010 study completed by the University of Tennessee that showed that children who moved into new Habitat for Humanity homes missed 90 percent fewer days from school than prior to moving into their new home, saw their grades rise almost two letters in school, were 87 percent more likely to attend college after high school and were 50 percent healthier.

Founded in Americus, Ga. by Bible scholar Clarence Jordan, and with awareness raised by former President Jimmy Carter, Habitat for Humanity has helped more than 13 million people obtain new homes. Appalachia Habitat for Humanity is the second-oldest Habitat for Humanity affiliate in America.