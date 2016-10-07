Taylor,-Tony

Taylor is Person of the Year

When Pioneer Health Services filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last spring, it was apparent that the days were numbered for its Oneida hospital. In the weeks and months that followed, it would have been easy for any of the ...
Scott’s jobless rate rises to 7.5 percent

handcuffs

Huntsville man charged with selling marijuana

police lights_1411049591999_8173154_ver1.0_640_480

Aunt charged in shoplifting incident

Pioneer Health Services corporate headquarters in Magee, Miss. (Source: cityofmagee.com)

Hospital woes were Scott County’s top story of 2016

The famed Chimney Rock in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area is silhouetted by flames from a wildfire in the area.

BSF plans 600-acre back-burn to combat Chimney Rock fire

The National Park Service plans to fight fire with fire, potentially scorching hundreds of acres of woodlands in the Big ...

BSF offers ranger-led equestrian ride

BSF offers ranger-guided bike trip

Big South Fork challenge takes on water

Big South Fork to debut long-awaited film

8/20/2012 State Senator Ken Yager

Yager announces reelection bid

KINGSTON, Tenn. – State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) announced today his bid for reelection to the Tennessee State Senate. Yager, ...

Yager on refugees: ‘No margin for error’

State lawmakers call on Cheek to resign

Bear attacks man in Campbell County

Haslam presses lawmakers to revisit ‘guns in parks’

Garrett

Garrett: The top of the grown-up Christmas list

In 1992, Amy Grant brought fame to a little-known Christmas song that had been written by Linda Thompson and recorded ...

Oden: Resuming Christmas – for the little one

Garrett: Local option gas tax should be on the table

Jeffers: Judge Cotton’s impact extends far beyond the bench

Editorial: State’s heavy hand will force an unpopular decision

    Vickee Kazee-Hollifield speaks after winning her 1,000th career game in 2014. (Photo: Carson-Newman University SID)

    Kazee-Hollifield gets HOF nod

    NEW ORLEANS — Carson-Newman University softball coach Vickee Kazee-Hollifield has been tabbed for induction into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the organization announced at its annual banquet and convention Friday, Dec. 9. Kazee-Hollifield will be formally inducted ...
    / by / No Comments on Kazee-Hollifield gets HOF nod
    Richie Dykes scores during Scott's game against Harriman at Highlander Gymnasium on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. (LeEtta Boyatt/IH)

    Scott starts tourney play with a win

    Sidney Dishman is fouled on a shot attempt during Oneida's win over Cumberland Gap at OHS Gymnasium on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. (Ben Garrett/IH)

    Lady Indians defeat South Doyle

    Scott High's Journey Babb gets off a difficult shot attempt during the Lady Highlanders' win over Harriman at Highlander Gymnasium on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. (LeEtta Boyatt/IH)

    Bowling’s 29 lift Lady Highlanders to win

