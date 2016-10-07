Scott County Ambulance Service director Jim Reed is pictured outside the county's "ambulance shack" behind the now-vacant Scott County Hospital. (Independent Herald photo/Ben Garrett)

Analysis: Five things likely to make headlines in 2017

As 2017 begins, it’s impossible to forecast the triumphs and tragedies that will help shape Scott County in the years ahead. However, there are a few things that are more certain as the year begins. From an anticipated reopening of ...
handcuffs

Trio face multiple drug charges

Cox returned to Scott County

Garrett: New year is time for unbridled hope

Taylor,-Tony

Taylor is Person of the Year

Want another? You’re in luck: No school in Scott County on Tuesday, due to lingering ice on back roads.

BIG SOUTH FORK

The famed Chimney Rock in the Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area is silhouetted by flames from a wildfire in the area.

BSF plans 600-acre back-burn to combat Chimney Rock fire

The National Park Service plans to fight fire with fire, potentially scorching hundreds of acres of woodlands in the Big ...

BSF offers ranger-led equestrian ride

BSF offers ranger-guided bike trip

Big South Fork challenge takes on water

Big South Fork to debut long-awaited film

REGION/STATE

GTY_supreme_court_cases_jef_131003_16x9_992

New law toughens penalty for burglaries

NASHVILLE — A new state law, which took effect Sunday, establishes mandatory minimum sentences for persons convicted of three or ...

Yager announces reelection bid

Yager on refugees: ‘No margin for error’

State lawmakers call on Cheek to resign

Bear attacks man in Campbell County

OPINION

Steve Oden

Oden: Two men named Ronnie pedaled into our hearts

In the county seat town near where I live, a gangly rail-thin young man wearing black plastic glasses is a ...

Garrett: The top of the grown-up Christmas list

Oden: Resuming Christmas – for the little one

Garrett: Local option gas tax should be on the table

Jeffers: Judge Cotton’s impact extends far beyond the bench

    VARSITY

    Oneida senior Nash Lay has been named to the Tennessee Sportswriters Association's all-state team for Class A as a punter. (Independent Herald photo)

    Lay is all-state again

    Oneida’s Nash Lay has once again been deemed the best punter in Class A football. Lay was named to the Tennessee Sportswriters Association’s all-state team last week as a punter in Class A. The Oneida senior was a repeat all-state ...
    SHS-Girls-1

    Lady Highlanders win both in Harriman

    Vickee Kazee-Hollifield speaks after winning her 1,000th career game in 2014. (Photo: Carson-Newman University SID)

    Kazee-Hollifield gets HOF nod

    Richie Dykes scores during Scott's game against Harriman at Highlander Gymnasium on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. (LeEtta Boyatt/IH)

    Scott starts tourney play with a win

    OUTDOORS

